Four people have been killed with eleven seriously injured after a wall collapsed on them in Limpopo, South Africa.

The incident happened on Saturday during a wedding ceremony.

According to local police, guests were seated in a tent that was attached to an unroofed building.

Chaos broke when a storm blew up the tent and in the process, the wall collapsed, killing three people instantly.

The fourth person succumbed to injuries while being attended to in a hospital.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said the process of identifying the deceased has begun and their identities will be revealed after their next-of-kin are informed.

ALSO READ: