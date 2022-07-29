A former Rector of the Tamale Technical University (TATU), Professor Peligah Yakubu Seidu, has been reported dead.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he is said to have passed on on Wednesday.

Social media has since been flooded with tributes in his honour from a section of Ghanaians who knew him.

He was a retired Professor of Art Therapy and Art Education and former Dean, Faculty of Creative Arts and Technology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He served in various academic capacities and has for many years served on the Islamic University College of Ghana Council (IUCG).

Prof Seidu was also a foundation member of the IUCG, making sure that the IUCG began on a sound footing.

Read some tributes below: