A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has bagged a master’s degree at the University of Maryland, US.

This was in a ceremony held at the university campus over the weekend.

Mr Boateng-Agyemang graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree.

He took to his Facebook page to announce his new milestone and was excited his hard work had paid off.

