The Financial and Economic Court 2 of the Accra High Court has adjourned a case involving the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Christine Tamakloe and the state to January 10, 2022.

This comes after the accused person failed again to make an appearance at the court following a bench warrant which was issued for her arrest by the presiding judge, Afia Asare Botwe, on November 17.

The suspect failed to appear before the court on October 6, 2021, after she was granted leave to travel to the United States of America for medical checkup.

According to the lawyer for the former CEO of MASLOC, Samuel Osei Sarpong, his client would require some more time for analysis to be provided by her doctor.

The accused and the former Operations Manager of MASLOC, Daniel Axim, have been accused of stealing, causing financial loss of over GH¢93 million to the state, among other charges.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against her.

The charges were brought against her by the State upon investigations by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office.

She was earlier granted bail to the tune of five million cedis with two sureties.