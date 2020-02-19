Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe, says Yahaya Mohammed deserves a Black Stars call-up following his brilliant form in the Ghana Premier League.

The Aduana Stars kingpin has been in a scintillating form for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions, having hit 10 goals after Match-week 10 so far.

He currently stands as the joint-top scorer, challenged by Victorien Adebayor of Inter Allies.

“Yahaya deserves to be in the team [Black Stars] because he is doing it for Aduana Stars,” the former Ghana Premier League goal king said as reported by Footballghana.

READ MORE:

“We don’t have to argue whether or not the player should be handed a call-up.

“If he is performing why should he be left out of the squad,” he said.

The 31-year-old has also featured for the likes of Ashanti Kotoko, Tema Youth and Amidaus Professionals.

A fully-capped Ghana international, who made his debut in a 2007 friendly against Senegal, Yahaya represented Ghana at the 2011 African Nations Championship in Sudan.

New Black Stars coach C.K. Akonnor is expected to name his first squad for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.