A well-known former radio DJ in South Africa has been denied bail after appearing in court on charges of inciting violence that followed the jailing of ex-President Jacob Zuma.

In a video on social media, Ngizwe Mchunu – a staunch supporter of Mr Zuma – called for the former president to be released.

Mr Mchunu has denied intending to create unrest.

Prosecutors say he is one of about a dozen key instigators of the violence that left more than 200 people dead and thousands of businesses looted.

Mr Zuma is serving 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s transport minister has denied the looting was a result of failure by the government to address economic problems.

In an interview with BBC HardTalk, Fikile Mbalula described the disturbances as a well-orchestrated attempted coup.