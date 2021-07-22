Following the review of match information received by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the entire playing body and team officials of AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies, who were involved in the matchday 34 game played at Obuasi last Saturday, have been placed under sporting investigation.

The GFA confirmed on their website they will not approve the issuance of any International Transfer Certificate and Introductory letter to any Embassy for visas for any of the persons under investigation. This temporary travel ban will be in effect till all investigations are over.

Meanwhile, Inter Allies FC duo Hashmin Musah (the defender who scored the two own goals) and Danso Wiredu Mensah (goalkeeper) have been invited to appear before the investigation team.

This sporting investigation is to find any violation of the relevant provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019, the Premier League Regulations, 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in reference to the tie between AshantiGold and Inter Allies.

Musah has been invited to report at the GFA Secretariat on Friday, 12:00 pm whilst Mensah faces the team at 2:00 pm.

Other players and officials involved in the match will have their turn with the investigation team in the coming days.