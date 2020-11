A former Eastern Regional representative of the Council of State and Chief of Oyoko in the New Juaben Traditional area, Nana Kodua Kesse II is dead.

He died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Saturday where he was on admission receiving treatment according to a MyNewsGh.com report.

The 77-year-old also served as Eastern Regional Board Member of the Lands Commission from 2009 to 2012.

He became Chief in October 1979 and served as a strong advocate for the youth in the area.

Tributes from colleagues and residents of the area have started pouring for the man who has been credited for bringing about massive development to the Oyoko Traditional Area.

Oyoko was one of the Sekyere towns which migrated to present-day New Juaben in the Eastern Region.

Nana Kwadwo Kesse became the first chief of Oyoko, New Juaben in 1878, he died in 1908 and was succeeded by Nana Yaw Sempeh, who ruled for 20 years and died in 1928.

He was succeeded by Nana Twum Moro who abdicated the stool after 6 months rule.

There was some litigation over the choice of the next occupant of the stool until 1930 when Nana Owusu Akromah was installed Oyokohene (Chief of Oyoko).

He died in 1944 and was succeeded by Nana Kwadwo Kesse II who abdicated in 1948.

He was succeeded by Nana Owusu Ansah who also died in 1955 and was succeeded by Nana Sempeh Asare II who ruled until 1976 when he was destooled.

Nana Opoku Nkawie II succeeded Nana Sempeh Asare II in 1975 and abdicated in 1979. He was succeeded by Nana Kodua Kesse II in October 1979.