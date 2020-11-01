The Board Chairman of The Multimedia Group Ghana Limited, Kweku Andoh Awotwi, has been inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame, together with 15 other distinguished board chairs and Chief Executives of public and private institutions by the Business Executive.

Mr Awotwi, who is also the Board Chairman of the Volta River Authority and UBA Ghana, was recognised for his outstanding leadership and contributions to Corporate Ghana and the public sector.

Together with the 15 distinguished members, he will proffer ideas on how to mitigate the impact of covid-19 on businesses and devise public-policy initiatives that can lead to a rebound in economic growth, in the coming months.

Mr Awotwi told Joy Business it was time for the nation to achieve economic independence.

“Ever since we achieved independence, we achieved political independence 60 years ago, I think it is very much now time to achieve economic independence. And what does the economic independence mean? Economic independence means building our economy, building our institutions, building the capacity of our workforce.”

Furthermore, he said “in terms of our institutions, having the right governance, having the right management and these are the things that as leaders we must focus on and think about. How do we make sure that the institutions that we are part of are successful and sustained?

“I happen to be on the board of Multimedia and I have been on the board for the last 15 to 16 years. We have grown that company from a one radio company to a six radio and two TV Multi TV platform. That takes vision, that takes discipline, you also must ensure that processes and systems are put in place. But it also means that you need the right people around you, ” he emphasised.

Other distinguished personalities inducted into the Hall of Fame were S. K. Boafo, Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chairman of Special Ice, Frank Davies, Chairman of DVLA, Mukesh Thakwani, Chairman of B5 Plus and Dr Gladys Norely Ashitey, Chairperson of the National Population Council.

Hayssam Fakhry, Managing Director of Interplast; Stephen Ntim, Chairman of Lands Commission; Rev. Ishmaila Awudu, Chairman of the National Road Safety Commission, Profesor Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi, Chairman of Infrastructure Investment Fund and Robert Kutin, Allianz Logistics were also inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.

Chairman of the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame, Kwesi Abeasi, who is also the Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, said bringing together carefully selected exemplary chair persons means the result will be exemplary improvements in corporate governance and corporate strategies.

“Indeed we confidently expect that our Corporate Hall of Fame will continue to have fruitful discussions that will improve the capacities of corporate Ghana to compete both on the domestic and international markets”, he said.

The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame has been created to bring together some of the most outstanding chairpersons in corporate Ghana with the purpose of facilitating networking between them to share ideas, expertise, perspectives and experiences with regard to corporate governance and business strategy.

Inaugural members of the Corporate Hall of Fame were actively involved in the selection of the second batch of members. Each member was tasked to nominate three persons who met the eligibility criteria for membership.

Profile of Kweku Awotwi

Kweku Andoh Awotwi is the Chairman of the Volta River Authority, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana, the Multimedia Group Ghana Limited and PlaySoccer Ghana, a non-profit organisation.

He is a past Chairman of Stanbic Ghana.

He is a most recent Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil Plc and Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, operator of the Jubilee and TEN deep water oil and gas fields’ offshore Ghana, which he joined in March 2018, leaving in June 2020.

Previously, he was the Chief Executive of the VRA, Ghana’s state electricity generation utility.

During his four and a half years at the helm, from June 2009 to December 2013, he oversaw unprecedented improvements in VRA’s operational and financial performance.

Mr Awotwi has an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Stanford, California and a BSc in Electrical Engineering, Economics and Political Science from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.