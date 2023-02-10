A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, on Friday, February 10, joined Pensioner bondholders to picket the Finance Ministry.

This is the fifth time that members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum are picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand a total exemption of their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

The government has proposed a 15% coupon rate, but the group of about 50 retirees say they will not accept any haircuts on their investments as their livelihoods depend on the proceeds from these investments.

One pensioner bondholder said “the only term we understand now is a total exemption. They exempted pension funds so we the retirees will return to picket again.”

“I will come and sleep here because the investments I made are what I used to pay for my drugs,” another added.

