The Forestry Commission has announced a lifting of the ban on hunting wild animals in Ghana’s forests.

The ban, effected on August 1, 2021, is in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Regulation 197, LI 685, and is expected to help the commission preserve endangered species in the country’s forests.

“People have largely abided by the earlier call for the protection of sole wildlife species through the announcement of the closed season,” says Ernestina Adumea Anie, Public Relations Officer for the Wildlife Division of the Commission which is directly in charge of the sector.

After the lifting of the ban, the Commission is asking hunters to register themselves as hunters and the equipment they hunt with, with them to enable the Commission to track their work and better protect the forests.

The Forestry Commission annually announces the ‘Close Season’ in order to check the fast decline of wildlife in the country’s forest reserves.

The Forestry Commission has been of the view that the wealth of biodiversity the country has, is being lost due to encroachment, illegal mining, forest degradation, unbridled hunting among other things.

It has been observed that the decline of wildlife in the country must be reversed to sustain human livelihood and Ghana’s heritage.