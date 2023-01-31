The Forestry Commission has burnt an excavator in the Atewa Forest Reserve in the Eastern Region.

The excavator and some other mining equipment were discovered at the edge of the forest following reports that illegal mining activities were being undertaken in the area.

The Forestry Commission officials who had discovered the site say the illegal mining activities had affected 0.6 hectares of the reserve.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made. According to an official report, there were no persons present at the site.

The incident has since been reported at the Kyebi District Police Station, and the Commission has assured it “will work with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators of these illegalities and take the necessary action against them.”

Also, the Commission says it will take the necessary steps to reclaim the portion of the forest lost to the illegal mining activity while working with Operation Halt II to prevent any further incursions.

“The Commission assures the general public of its continuous commitment to work with all stakeholders to protect all Forest Reserves in the country,” the statement concluded.