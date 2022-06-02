The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has reacted to the public diplomatic disagreements between British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The Ministry in a press release indicated that it “has noted with concern the intense public debate that has been generated by the communication between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the British High Commissioner in Accra.

“In line with the general diplomatic practice of communicating with diplomatic Missions, preferably through direct engagement, the Ministry wishes to remain circumspect on its pronouncements on the matter,” portions of the release stated.

This comes after the IGP had disagreed with the British High Commissioner’s comment on the arrest of the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor for a motoring offence.

The IGP in a four page letter had argued that the comment by the Diplomat was in contravention of the Vienna Convention on International Diplomacy by commenting on a Ghanaian internal affair.

But the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the release said it has initiated contact with both the British High Commissioner and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to resolve the issue at stake.

The Ministry assured of “its commitment to the strong historical bonds between Ghana and the United Kingdom, which through the years, have been deepened by, among others, the exchange of high-level visits on both sides as well as increased cooperation on trade, investments and security.

“We take this opportunity to reaffirm the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: