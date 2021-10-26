Experiencing low libido at some point in your life is extremely common. Try these tips to increase it.

Decreased libido can happen at any time. A lot of people experience it after pregnancy and when breastfeeding.

Your libido could also be low because of anxiety, stress, or a hormonal imbalance due to changes in your body. Sexual disorders can also cause a loss of libido.

Whatever the reason for your decreased libido, there are things you can try to help increase it.

These five things to try may be able to help boost your sex drive, helping you achieve a healthy and happy sex life:

Exercise more

One possible reason for your lack of sex drive might be a lack of exercise. Exercise is important for maintaining your health, and your health care provider might suggest you add it (or add more) to help increase your libido.

Whether it’s yoga, jogging, or practising your favourite sport, exercising is a great natural libido booster that you can get for free.

Lots of health care providers suggest exercise as a way to feel more at ease and confident in the bedroom.

One exercise you might want to try is a boxing class. Learning to box can help boost your confidence, which may help increase your libido in turn.

Kegels help strengthen the muscles in your pelvic floor — the same muscles that contract during orgasm. Your health care provider might suggest adding Kegels to your workout routine.

Cope with stress

Learning to handle stress in a positive way can help increase your sex drive. Meditation can be a great way to cope with stress.

There are lots of great resources available that can help guide you through a simple meditation practice.

Stress can sometimes be an indication that it’s time to make some healthy lifestyle changes. When you have a healthy way to manage stress, it can help your body relax and may help boost your libido.

Talk to your partner

Having an open and honest conversation with your partner can be a good way to get any worries off your mind and address any ongoing problems.

Try taking 20 minutes to talk with your partner without the distraction of your phones or the TV.

Communication can bring your partner more deeply into your world, and you can let them know if there’s been anything missing in your sex life.

Maybe you’d like prolonged foreplay or want to try a little dirty talk. Whatever’s troubling you, communication can go a long way to addressing it.

Spice up your love life

If you’re getting bored with your sex life, it could lead to libido problems. You can try spicing up your love life by adding something new to your routine.

Get plenty of sleep

A hectic lifestyle can make it hard to get a good night’s sleep, making you feel fatigued and stressed out during the day.

Sleep is important for your body to function normally. Getting enough sleep can go a long way toward increasing your sex drive.