Men feel stressed out, and dejected with a smashed ego when they feel that they are not able to satisfy their partner.

Having a high sex drive is very common for women which often leads to frustration especially if their partner is the opposite.

It’s easier said than done when it comes to being open about your desires if you feel they aren’t the same as your partner.

But there’s no need to feel guilt or shame about having a different sex drive to the person you’re with, we all have very different libidos which are constantly fluctuating, so it is only natural that a lot of relationships will end up with conflicting sexual desires.

Here are some ways of dealing with mismatched sex drives that are more practical:

Do not take it personally

A couple rarely has their sexual libido in sync because in most cases women have a higher drive. But the key here is not to take it personally and feel rejected.

Instead, take it in your stride and do what you think may work best for her. Do not underestimate yourself.

Workout

Sometimes, lethargy and being unfit contribute to sad sex lives. If your partner has a higher sex drive then you can try working out and strengthening your core and muscles so that you do not get tired so soon.

It is not a guaranteed solution, but it does help and it makes you fit too so it is a win-win situation.

Brainstorm ideas

If your partner has a high sex drive then brainstorm an idea with her to see how can she too feel that satisfaction. She may even be happy masturbating without you.

If she is good with using a sex toy and doing it on her own sometimes, there is satisfaction and you too do not feel that burden or stress. If you want to be involved, join her!

Massages

Many couples even with high sex drives, take lesser time to climax when there is body contact like massages. Try massage where you rub each other with your body instead of hands using oil.

Threesomes

Some couples who do not have set rules and have different boundaries when it comes to sexual pleasure involve a third and fourth person.

Threesomes and foursomes are not unique or unknown to us. As long as there is a clear understanding, you both can discuss the involvement of someone and see whether this option is on the table or not. Do remember that trust is very important here.