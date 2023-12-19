Fluminense rode their luck as they progressed into the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over Al Ahly in Jeddah.

Jhon Arias converted a 71st-minute penalty awarded when Marcelo was hacked down by Percy Tau, but the goal came in a second half controlled by the Egyptian champions until they ran out of steam.

Tau was presented with a superb chance to redeem himself soon after but his shot failed to match the quality of the long ball played in by Hussein El Shahat.

Veteran midfielder Felipe Melo had to come to Fluminense’s rescue earlier in the half, El Shahat forced a save from Fabio and Mohamed Hany also went close.

Al Ahly were open to the counterattack as they searched for the equaliser and while German Cano was kept out, John Kennedy produced a fine finish after being picked out by Matheus Martinelli for the Brazilians’ second.

Fluminense, making their debut in the competition, will face either Manchester City or Urawa Red Diamonds in Friday’s final at King Abdullah Sports City.