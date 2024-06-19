Flood has taken over the Tain District Health Directorate in the Bono Region, destroying drugs and other items at the district capital, Nsawkaw.

Speaking to the Adom News, a Public Health Nurse, Philip Appiah said the flooding was after a heavy rain on Monday.

The facility is located in between a choked gutter and River Nyinpine, hence after an overflow, the excess water found its way into the building.

He explained that the flooding is not as regular as the last one experienced was about three years ago.

A Nutritional Nurse, Maybel Annor added that the rain started at about 10;00 pm but they took it to be a normal rainfall.

Unfortunately, the floods took over all their rooms and destroyed their personal belongings as well as other items including drugs.

They are therefore calling on the government to come to their rescue as soon as possible.

