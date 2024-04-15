Five officials from the Electoral Commission (EC) have been suspended pending an investigation into the alleged theft of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

The individuals involved have been turned over to the police to facilitate further inquiries.

In an update on the missing devices, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Service at the EC, disclosed these developments.

He stressed the significance of involving the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.

Dr. Quaicoe reiterated the EC’s commitment to ensuring accountability and stated that appropriate actions will be taken against anyone found guilty of stealing government property.

“What I can say on authority is that we lost one BVD in North Tongu and what happened was that we normally package these things in ballot boxes. You put your systems and you seal. In the course of transporting, we got there, they couldn’t transport the ballot boxes.”

“So we reported to the police. We have lost this and these are the suspects so investigate and let them go through the legal regime.

“Whatever has to be done should be done. They have been interdicted they are now going through the investigations. So, the Police I am told that they will be arraigned before court soon,” he explained.

