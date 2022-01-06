Five Policemen from the Asamankese Division in the Eastern Region have been interdicted for allegedly extorting money from a victim identified as Tamimu, 31, and unemployed.

According to reports, Tamimu on January 2, 2022, was driving a DV plated Toyota Corolla saloon car belonging to his friend Nketiah Frank from Anum Apapam to Asamankese to buy a tyre for his private vehicle.

On reaching Sukruntu which is close to Asamankese, he met a team of five Police Officers from the National Highway Patrol on board a white pick-up No.GP 2517.

He claimed he was searched and one of them informed him that they have found a wrap of suspected Indian Hemp on the back seat.

Tamimu was subsequently arrested and assaulted. It took a friend called Abu who happened to chance upon the scene to plead on his behalf.

Abu is said to have paid an amount of GHC500 before his friend was released by the Police.

When a team from the Asamankese Divisional Command led by the Commander, Chief Superintendent Felix Apedo accompanied by his Divisional Crime Officer, ASP C.T. Apronti questioned the policemen involved, they denied planting the suspected Indian hemp on the complaint.

They however admitted collecting GHC450 from the victim through his friend Abu before releasing him.

The Police administration has therefore interdicted the officers including Chief Inspector William Tawiah, Sergeant Ibrahim Iddi, Sergeant Richard Otoo, Sergeant Samuel Kumah and Corporal Richard Kpeanaah.

Below is a statement by the police