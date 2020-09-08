

First National Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of the FirstRand Group of South Africa, has announced the introduction of a tailored package for small and medium-scale enterprises in Ghana.

The package is intended to help address some major challenges that hinder the growth of SMEs in the country.



With this new package, small and medium corporate entities can start, run and grow their businesses with special transactional capabilities that give them 24/7 access to First National Bank’s award-winning enterprise platform, automated deposit terminals, email statements, forex and trade services, customised credit facilities and a daily cash pick up service.



Mark Achiampong, First National Bank’s Head of Commercial and Business Banking says the new SME offering is hinged on three key pillars-Start, Run and Grow, is packed with a suite of business toolkits as well as advisory services for small and medium businesses.

He said this is timely considering the challenges impacting the SME sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our new business Gold cheque account is versatile, with hassle-free options that allow you to perform your daily transactions and are suited to small medium enterprises (SME’s),” Mr Achiampong said.



“Interest is paid on all balance held in your Gold business account irrespective of the amount. You earn a free Gold card and access to all our merchant services at a flat monthly fee. There is also an added value to your business if you sign up as one of our Agency Plus partners-a convenient way of partnering FNB Ghana to use your shop to provide banking services in your neighbourhood for a commission”.



On the bank’s round-the-clock online banking service, Mr Achiampong explained that it is an innovative, web-based offering which gives customers secure, controlled, real-time access to accounts and online banking functionality. “We have automated deposit terminals in all our 11 branches giving you 24/7 access to all our banking services, including deposits,” he says.

“Trade services like global payments can be carried out on our robust digital platform. You can monitor your business activity in real time and reduce internal fraud with FREE inContact Pro, and Email Statements. Details of your business transactions and email statements are all delivered to your inbox for free.”



Mr. Achiampong also pointed out that First National Bank’s SME package also allows SMEs to apply for an overdraft or business loan quickly and easily.



Interested businesses can access this package by visiting any of the First National Bank Ghana branches in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Takoradi.



First National Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of South Africa’s FirstRand Group which is the largest bank by market capitalisation listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – Africa’s largest bourse. First National Bank is leveraging on the experience and financial muscle of its parent company to excel in Ghana.