The Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has lauded the opposition National Democratic Congress for not wasting time attacking their political opponents during their manifesto launch in Accra on Monday.

“I didn’t hear the name of the current president and even Bawuima, unlike what was done in Cape Coast where each speaker will spend two or three minutes talking about John Mahama,” Mr Cudjoe said on Starr Today on Tuesday.

The NDC launched it manifesto on Monday at the University of the Professional Studies, Accra, where they made a litany of promises they plan to implement if voted into power in the upcoming December elections.

The running mate of the opposition NDC Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang disclosed that the party will absorb fifty per cent of fees for tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year if the party.