The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has raised over one million cedis (GH₵1,250,000) for the development of women’s football in the country.

The funds will among others be used to establish the First Women’s School of Soccer Excellence in West Africa and organise the inaugural edition of the First Lady’s Cup, a tournament billed as the female version of the Ghana League Clubs Association’s (GHALCA) Presidents Cup.

Addressing the launch of the inaugural First Lady’s Cup on Wednesday in Accra, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the school, which is to be constructed in Ghana, will train women’s coaches and other technical staff to upgrade the capacity of women in the footballing industry.

She added that she was eagerly looking forward to the day when dug-outs across the country would be filled with only women during women’s football matches.

“If we must develop women’s football, we must start with building a solid foundation. I am excited that the Ghana Football Association, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education are pursuing a school programme to develop the girl child’s football talent in line with FIFA’s book for boots project,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

Commending GHALCA’s efforts to make football administration more inclusive by adding a woman to its Executive Council, the First Lady also called for the introduction of quota in women’s football administration in the country.

She urged GHALCA to consider appointing two vice-chairpersons in the future with one position reserved for women.

Donors who pledged to contribute towards the development of women’s football included:

MD GOIL, Lawyer Kwame Osei Prempeh- GH₵100,000

Vodafone Ghana CEO, Patricia Obo Nai – unspecified

Former Ledzokuku MP, Dr Okoe Boye – $1500

Akim Oda MP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah – GH₵10,000

Nhyiaeso MP – Stephen Amoah – GH₵10,000

Commissioner, Gaming Commission, Peter Mireku – GH₵10,000

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) · Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah – GH₵10,000

APEX BANK – unspecified

Ghana Shipping Authority – GH₵5,000

GNPC – 200,000 advertising package for First Lady’s Cup

CODA CEO, Jerry Ahmed Shaib – GH₵20,000

GHACEM – unspecified

National Petroleum Commission – GH₵50,000

Ghana Commercial Bank – GH₵200,000

Agricultural Development Bank – GH₵100,000

TOTAL Petroleum – unspecified

Nana Dr ATO Arthur – GH₵10,000

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority – $20,000

ARB Apex Bank- Unspecified

COCOBOD – GH₵250,000

Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive FDA – GH₵10,000

Vice President’s wife, Samira Bawumia – GH₵30,000

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – GH₵20,000

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo – GH₵50,000

SIC MD, Mr. Stephen Oduro – GH₵9,000