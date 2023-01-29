Fire destroys 3 houses, five vehicles at Kwadaso

Fire has gutted three houses in the Kwadaso-Siloam community in the Ashanti Region.

Residents say the fire started around 7am on Saturday.

When personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene, the fire had already assumed a dangerous dimension which left residents running for cover.

All 12 persons inside the buildings at the time the fire started, were moved to safety, with no casualty recorded.

The fire outbreak also destroyed several personal belongings and property, including five newly-acquired vehicles parked in one of the houses.

The cause of fire is yet to be established.

The security service has been ensuring calm in the community as the fire service struggles to douse the fire.