Over twenty people have been displaced after fire destroys a seven-bedroom house at Mpatasie near Berekum in the Bono Region.

Several properties have been damaged and an undisclosed amount of money burnt along with the house.

Some eyewitnesses speaking to Adom News, say they only noticed the fire when smoke started coming out from one of the rooms which eventually spread to the other rooms.

The tenants are currently perching with friends and relatives.

The landlady of the house, Ama Henewaa sorrowfully narrated that, she found out about the distressing news while she was at her shop, then rushed home quickly.

She has currently lost all her belongings and says “what to wear is even a problem” because everything has been consumed by fire.

The Fire Service, however, is yet to communicate the cause of the fire as investigations are still ongoing.

