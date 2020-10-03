Ghana’s number one urban entertainment radio station, Y107.9FM has received exclusive information on the next big artiste that Shatta Wale will be adding to his list of international collaborations.

Singer, Instrumentalist, Producer, Entrepreneur, and member of Grammy Award-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, has revealed on YFM that he will be featuring on Shatta Wale’s next music album.

In an Interview on the Dryve of Your Lyfe with Kojo Manuel and DJ Mic Smith, he said, “I’ve discovered a lot of artistes from Ghana. From Mr. Eazi to Sarkodie to Samini and I have a feature coming up with Shatta Wale on his next album. We’re doing good works”.

Gramps Morgan talked about how he met Shatta Wale and these big artistes at a homecoming party that Reggie Rockstone helped him organize some years back when he visited Ghana.

“Reggie Rockstone helped me to organize a ‘Homecoming for Gramps Morgan’ when I came to Ghana for the first time and I said to Reggie Rockstone that I want to see all the local talents so let’s turn it into a talent show and I get a chance to see what the music industry in Ghana has to offer when it comes to reggae and dancehall”, he shared.

According to the reggae legend, it was through that concert that he discovered most of Ghana’s talents including Stonebwoy who is now “like a little brother to him”.

Stonebwoy in 2015, was graced with the opportunity to join the Grammy award-winning band Morgan Heritage on their ‘Strictly Roots’ album tour in Europe and was featured on their ‘Avrakedabra’ album which was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 60th Grammy Awards 2018.

He received a certificate from the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards, in recognition of his monumental participation and contribution as a featured performing talent on the Grammy award-nominated album ‘Avrakedabra’ by Morgan Heritage.