The Government, through the Ministry of Finance, will present the 2021 Mid-year review to Parliament today.

This is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Under the Act, the Minister for Finance is expected to present the Mid-year Review to Parliament not later than 31st July of each financial year and this year’s presentation is being done today, Thursday 29th July 2021.

A statement issued by the Ministry said the presentation would provide the economic and fiscal performance of the economy for the first half of 2021 as well as provide an update on the implementation of key programmes, including, strategies by the government to create employment for Ghanaians in general and the youth in particular.

It said the Mid-year review would also highlight the status of the implementation of the Ghana CARES “Obaatanpå’ Programme that sought to revitalise and transform the economy to pre-pandemic times.

“The review is also expected to focus on revenue, expenditure, and financing performance for the first half of 2021 and provide an overview of the implementation of the 2021 Budget,” it added.

It said the Mid-year review was also expected to touch on the assurance of the government on securing Covid-19 vaccines for vaccination and effective domestic revenue mobilisation initiatives.