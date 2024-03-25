Some pupils in the Ashanti Region have resorted to self-learning amidst the ongoing industrial strike by teachers.

According to some final year students, the strike could affect their performance in their upcoming basic education certificate examination next week, if it’s not called off immediately.

Academic activities in various basic schools have halted due to the ongoing strike by pre-tertiary teacher unions.

The strike, declared by the teacher’ unions, is centered on grievances related to their conditions of service and other pertinent issues.

Some final year students of the State Experimental Basic School lament the strike will affect their performance in their upcoming BECE.

“I came to school to learn with my friends despite the ongoing strike because I’m unable to study at home. Our exam starts next week, and the teachers are not around so if we don’t study on our own,it is going to affect our academic performance “, Sharon Dankwa, a junior high school student at States Experimental School said.

“I am going to learn on my own since the teachers are on strike,” another student mentioned,” another student lamented.

Some parents who were oblivious of the industrial action trooped the premises of the school to pick up their wards.

Eric Opoku Agyapong, a concerned parent, says he is unhappy about the strike action.

“I was at work when my child called me that they are not doing anything in school so i had to pick him up.

If the strike is not called off anytime soon,taking care of my kid whiles i go to work will be a challenge “

Mr. Agyapong is therefore pleading with the government to take the teachers’ needs into consideration to end the strike.

Headmaster of the school and Kumasi Metro GNAT chairman, Solomon Osei Kankam, called on the government to address pressing issues affecting teacher’s ability to effectively deliver on their mandates.

“We have five issues that are the reason for our strike. Firstly, our condition of service has expired and we should have a new one by now. There’s also an issue with our scheme of service, the progression from one rank to another,” Mr Kankam emphasized.

He continued that: “there is the matter of teachers’ laptops. Many teachers, including directors, have not received their laptops for two years now. We are also concerned about the academic calendar for secondary schools. The dates keep changing without clear communication. This uncertainty is not helping us, and that’s why we are seeking clarity for the right thing to be done”.