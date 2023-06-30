A private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has called on Attorney General, Godfred Dame, to file a ‘nolle prosequi’ in the criminal trial of Assin North Member of Parliament-elect, James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Jantuah said that if Mr Quayson is jailed by the court, the people of Assin North will not forgive the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

“I think the Attorney General should file a nolle prosequi in this case, he should discontinue this case. Do you think the people in the constituency will forgive the NPP if Gyakye Quayson is jailed?” he quizzed.

“This constituency is nobody’s stronghold, so the NPP should go back to the ground and engage the voters,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Mr Quayson has appealed a High Court ruling to have his criminal case heard on a daily basis.

The applicant is praying to the court for an order to stay the proceedings in the court pending the determination of the appeal filed in the court on June 27, 2023.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Maame Ekue Yanzuh on June 23, 2023, delivered a ruling, dismissing the motion by the applicant herein for a review and/or variation of previous orders of the court dated June 16, 2023.

The applicant, dissatisfied with the ruling, has appealed against the ruling.

ALSO READ: