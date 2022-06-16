Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah, has challenged the current playing body to fight to reclaim their club’s lost glory in the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors have booked their place in the CAF’s elite competition following their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League success.

In a congratulatory message to the club, Mr Mensah advised the playing body to focus on achieving more with the club by making plans for the future.

Herbert Mensah

“In order for you to become great, you have to change, you have to move with the times, you have to move with the future,” the former Asante Kotoko chairman stated.

“Now Kotoko has to consolidate, they have to look at Africa and look into the future to judge the present, and if you can do that, you can see the direction which is right,” he added.

He noted that stakeholders must be able to build a long-lasting foundation which would help the club achieve their aim of dominating the African continent once again.

“As an administrator, it’s not about winning today; it is about whether two- or three-years time, the standard of Asante Kotoko would be able to stand strong enough to be able to go and challenge the best in Africa,” he stated.

Asante Kotoko will wrap up their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away game against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.