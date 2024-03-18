In the discourse of Ghana’s economic management, it is imperative to recognize that the efficacy of our economic strategies is foundational to the nation’s ambitions across various domains, including societal progress, ethical governance, communal health, educational advancement, and cultural enrichment.

The robustness of our economy acts as the cornerstone for these multifaceted aspirations; any faltering in its management reverberates through all sectors of national life.

Regrettably, our adherence to traditional economic approaches has not borne the desired fruits, particularly under the current milieu marked by the NPP’s economic stewardship, which has culminated in an exacerbation of our economic adversities.

This era is characterized by ballooning national debt, escalating unemployment rates, depreciating currency value, and surging inflation. Such challenges are not merely cyclical anomalies but are symptomatic of deep-seated policy inadequacies and mismanagement, necessitating a profound and strategic economic realignment.

H.E. John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy isn’t just an alternative policy idea; it’s an assertive shift, a redesign of Ghana’s economic framework meant to infuse our market with the energy and efficiency it desperately needs.

The recent judicial announcement to adopt a 24-hour court shift system exemplifies the policy’s potential impact and feasibility. This shift, driven by the need to alleviate case backlogs, embodies the kind of proactive leadership and management decision-making central to the 24-hour economy’s ethos.

Such decisions, far from being spontaneous, require meticulous planning and execution, including bolstered security, expanded infrastructure, and increased judicial personnel, underscoring a comprehensive response to supply-side constraints.

Drawing parallels with Keynesian economic theory, which advocates for proactive measures during economic downturns, John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy aims to stimulate both supply and demand through strategic government intervention. A specialized secretariat will ensure cross-sectoral policy implementation, promoting legislative reforms and providing a suite of incentives to drive participation.

These incentives include tax exemptions, capital and financial support, specialized utility tariffs, enhanced security measures, and the creation of an enabling working environment among others. Collectively, these measures are designed to integrate Ghana’s economic activity with the global market’s continuous rhythm, positioning the nation for dynamic growth and sustainable development.

The voluntary nature of this policy, applicable across public and private sectors, aims to unleash Ghana’s full productivity potential, fostering rapid industrialization, growth, export expansion, foreign exchange accumulation, and youth employment resolution.

The Chief Justice’s initiative serves as a testament to the policy’s viability, establishing a precedent for its broader application across key economic sectors. As Ghanaians, we find ourselves on the brink of a significant transformation, ready to transition from economic stagnation to dynamic growth.

Given Ghana’s current circumstances, the visionary 24-hour economy policy proposed by H.E President John Mahama is undoubtedly the path forward.

ALSO READ: