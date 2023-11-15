First two matchdays of CAF qualifying will be played from 15 to 21 November; All matches will be streamed on FIFA+; Find out below which countries the matches will be available in.

Africa’s qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 26™ kick off on Wednesday 15 November and you’ll be able to watch them all live on FIFA+.

Nine African teams are guaranteed to compete at the World Cup. Another will participate in the FIFA Play-off Tournament as the global showpiece will host 48 teams for the first time ever.

Everything you need to know about African qualifying (https://apo-opa.co/47xtb3H)

Where to watch the CAF qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 26™

You will be able to watch all Matchday 1 African qualifiers on FIFA+ with English commentary from anywhere in the world, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, sub-Saharan Africa*, India and Portugal.

* It will be possible to follow the matches live in sub-Saharan Africa in the following countries: Benin, Burundi, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Highlights of all the matches will also be available on FIFA+ worldwide.

Where can I watch FIFA+ content? (https://apo-opa.co/40FfYDJ)

CAF qualifiers schedule

Click on the links for each match to go to the streaming page. (all kick-off times local)

Matchday 1

15 November

Equatorial Guinea v Namibia (Group H) | 1400 | Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Rwanda v Zimbabwe (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda

Congo DR v Mauritania (Group C) | 1500 | Kinshasa, Congo DR

Ethiopia v Sierra Leone (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco

16 November

Botswana v Mozambique (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana

Burundi v The Gambia (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Gabon v Kenya (Group F) | 1700 | Franceville, Gabon

Nigeria v Lesotho (Group C) | 1700 | Uyo, Nigeria

Algeria v Somalia (Group G) | 1700 | Baraki, Algeria

Cape Verde v Angola (Group D) | 1800 | Praia, Cape Verde

Egypt v Djibouti (Group A) | 1800 | Cairo, Egypt

Sudan v Togo (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya

17 November

Guinea v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco

Eswatini v Libya (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa

Liberia v Malawi (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia

Ghana v Madagascar (Group I) | 1600 | Kumasi, Ghana

Comoros v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1600 | Moroni, Comoros

Zambia v Congo (Group E) | 1800 | Ndola, Zambia

Côte d’Ivoire v Seychelles (Group F) | 1900 | Ebimpe, Côte d’Ivoire

Mali v Chad (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali

Tunisia v Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) | 2000 | Rades, Tunisia

Cameroon v Mauritius (Group D) | 2000 | Douala, Cameroon

Burkina Faso v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco

18 November

South Africa v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa

Niger v Tanzania (Group E) | 1700 | Marrakesh, Morocco

Senegal v South Sudan (Group B) | 1900 | Diamniadio, Senegal

Matchday 2

19 November

Zimbabwe v Nigeria (https://apo-opa.co/49CLrKF) (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda

Mozambique v Algeria (Group G) | 1500 | Maputo, Mozambique

Burundi v Gabon (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Sierra Leone v Egypt (Group A) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia

Sudan v Congo DR (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya

20 November

Djibouti v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 1500 | Cairo, Egypt

Liberia v Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia

Seychelles v Kenya (Group F) | 1900 | Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

The Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire (Group F) | 1900 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Mali v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali

Chad v Madagascar (https://apo-opa.co/40E03p4) (Group I) | 2000 | Oujda, Morocco

21 November

Somalia v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco

Botswana v Guinea (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana

Malawi v Tunisia (Group H) | 1500 | Lilongwe, Malawi

Eswatini v Cape Verde (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa

Rwanda v South Africa (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda

Lesotho v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa

South Sudan v Mauritania (Group B) | 1600 | Diamniadio, Senegal

Togo v Senegal (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo

Sao Tome e Principe v Namibia (https://apo-opa.co/49E13NY) (Group H) | 1700 | Agadir, Morocco

Libya v Cameroon (Group D) | 1800 | Benina, Libya

Comoros v Ghana (https://apo-opa.co/3G4ObTu) (Group I) | 1900 | Moroni, Comoros

Niger v Zambia (Group E) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco

Mauritius v Angola (Group D) | 2000 | Saint Pierre, Mauritius

Ethiopia v Burkina Faso (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco

Tanzania v Morocco (Group E) | 2200 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Live streaming on FIFA+

During this international break, FIFA+ will be your point of reference for World Cup 2026 streaming, with all the African qualifiers and the CONMEBOL qualifier between Bolivia and Peru.

CAF schedule

15-21 November, 2023: 1st and 2nd matchdays

3-11 June, 2024: 3rd and 4th matchdays

17-25 March, 2025: 5th and 6th matchdays

1-9 September, 2025: 7th and 8th matchdays

6-14 October, 2025: 9th and 10th matchdays

10-18 November, 2025: CAF play-off tournament

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org