First two matchdays of CAF qualifying will be played from 15 to 21 November; All matches will be streamed on FIFA+; Find out below which countries the matches will be available in.
Africa’s qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 26™ kick off on Wednesday 15 November and you’ll be able to watch them all live on FIFA+.
Nine African teams are guaranteed to compete at the World Cup. Another will participate in the FIFA Play-off Tournament as the global showpiece will host 48 teams for the first time ever.
Everything you need to know about African qualifying (https://apo-opa.co/47xtb3H)
Where to watch the CAF qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 26™
You will be able to watch all Matchday 1 African qualifiers on FIFA+ with English commentary from anywhere in the world, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, sub-Saharan Africa*, India and Portugal.
* It will be possible to follow the matches live in sub-Saharan Africa in the following countries: Benin, Burundi, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Uganda and Zimbabwe.
Highlights of all the matches will also be available on FIFA+ worldwide.
Where can I watch FIFA+ content? (https://apo-opa.co/40FfYDJ)
CAF qualifiers schedule
Click on the links for each match to go to the streaming page. (all kick-off times local)
Matchday 1
15 November
Equatorial Guinea v Namibia (Group H) | 1400 | Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Rwanda v Zimbabwe (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda
Congo DR v Mauritania (Group C) | 1500 | Kinshasa, Congo DR
Ethiopia v Sierra Leone (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco
16 November
Botswana v Mozambique (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana
Burundi v The Gambia (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Gabon v Kenya (Group F) | 1700 | Franceville, Gabon
Nigeria v Lesotho (Group C) | 1700 | Uyo, Nigeria
Algeria v Somalia (Group G) | 1700 | Baraki, Algeria
Cape Verde v Angola (Group D) | 1800 | Praia, Cape Verde
Egypt v Djibouti (Group A) | 1800 | Cairo, Egypt
Sudan v Togo (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya
17 November
Guinea v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco
Eswatini v Libya (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa
Liberia v Malawi (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia
Ghana v Madagascar (Group I) | 1600 | Kumasi, Ghana
Comoros v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1600 | Moroni, Comoros
Zambia v Congo (Group E) | 1800 | Ndola, Zambia
Côte d’Ivoire v Seychelles (Group F) | 1900 | Ebimpe, Côte d’Ivoire
Mali v Chad (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali
Tunisia v Sao Tome e Principe (Group H) | 2000 | Rades, Tunisia
Cameroon v Mauritius (Group D) | 2000 | Douala, Cameroon
Burkina Faso v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco
18 November
South Africa v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa
Niger v Tanzania (Group E) | 1700 | Marrakesh, Morocco
Senegal v South Sudan (Group B) | 1900 | Diamniadio, Senegal
Matchday 2
19 November
Zimbabwe v Nigeria (https://apo-opa.co/49CLrKF) (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda
Mozambique v Algeria (Group G) | 1500 | Maputo, Mozambique
Burundi v Gabon (Group F) | 1600 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Sierra Leone v Egypt (Group A) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia
Sudan v Congo DR (Group B) | 1800 | Benina, Libya
20 November
Djibouti v Guinea Bissau (Group A) | 1500 | Cairo, Egypt
Liberia v Equatorial Guinea (Group H) | 1600 | Paynesville, Liberia
Seychelles v Kenya (Group F) | 1900 | Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia v Côte d’Ivoire (Group F) | 1900 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Mali v Central African Republic (Group I) | 1900 | Bamako, Mali
Chad v Madagascar (https://apo-opa.co/40E03p4) (Group I) | 2000 | Oujda, Morocco
21 November
Somalia v Uganda (Group G) | 1400 | Berkane, Morocco
Botswana v Guinea (Group G) | 1500 | Francistown, Botswana
Malawi v Tunisia (Group H) | 1500 | Lilongwe, Malawi
Eswatini v Cape Verde (Group D) | 1500 | Nelspruit, South Africa
Rwanda v South Africa (Group C) | 1500 | Butare, Rwanda
Lesotho v Benin (Group C) | 1500 | Durban, South Africa
South Sudan v Mauritania (Group B) | 1600 | Diamniadio, Senegal
Togo v Senegal (Group B) | 1600 | Lome, Togo
Sao Tome e Principe v Namibia (https://apo-opa.co/49E13NY) (Group H) | 1700 | Agadir, Morocco
Libya v Cameroon (Group D) | 1800 | Benina, Libya
Comoros v Ghana (https://apo-opa.co/3G4ObTu) (Group I) | 1900 | Moroni, Comoros
Niger v Zambia (Group E) | 2000 | Marrakesh, Morocco
Mauritius v Angola (Group D) | 2000 | Saint Pierre, Mauritius
Ethiopia v Burkina Faso (Group A) | 2000 | El Jadida, Morocco
Tanzania v Morocco (Group E) | 2200 | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
Live streaming on FIFA+
During this international break, FIFA+ will be your point of reference for World Cup 2026 streaming, with all the African qualifiers and the CONMEBOL qualifier between Bolivia and Peru.
CAF schedule
15-21 November, 2023: 1st and 2nd matchdays
3-11 June, 2024: 3rd and 4th matchdays
17-25 March, 2025: 5th and 6th matchdays
1-9 September, 2025: 7th and 8th matchdays
6-14 October, 2025: 9th and 10th matchdays
10-18 November, 2025: CAF play-off tournament
