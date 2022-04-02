The International Football Association (FIFA) has revealed the value of the financial prizes that the teams participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup will receive.

And according to what was announced by the International Football Association, all the teams that qualified for the World Cup will be given an amount of 1.5 million dollars, in order to prepare for the global event.

The same source confirmed that the team that will win the World Cup will receive 42 million dollars, while the runner-up will be awarded 30 million dollars, and the third-placed team will be awarded 27 million dollars.

The fourth place holder will receive $25 million, while the teams occupying the fifth to eighth places will receive $17 million, while the ninth to the sixteenth ranks will receive $13 million.

FIFA will award the holders of the seventeenth to thirty-second places in the World Cup in Qatar $9 million.