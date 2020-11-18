Fifa has moved this season’s Club World Cup from December to February 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

European representative Bayern Munich won the Champions League in August, but the pandemic affected the conclusion of other continental championships.

The tournament will still be played in Qatar, from February 1-11.

READ ALSO

“The Club World Cup Qatar 2020 has been subject to the disruptive effect on the confederations’ continental club championships,” said Fifa.

“The introduction of strict return-to-play protocols have facilitated a successful resumption of continental club championships, the last of which is now scheduled to conclude by the end of January 2021,” it said.

Liverpool won the last Club World Cup in December 2019.