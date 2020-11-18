Ghana coach, C.K. Akonnor, says his team ‘did well’ despite their 1-0 defeat to Sudan in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

Sudan, after losing to the Black Stars in the first leg 2-0, denied Ghana’s early qualification to the competition to be hosted by Cameroon in early 2022.

Abdel Raman rose above the Ghanaian defence to head home from close range at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.

“Overall, I think we did well,” coach Akonnor said after the game.

“The players fought under uncomfortable conditions like the weather and the Sudanese tried to frustrate us before the game and I appreciate the players’ effort,” he said.

READ ALSO

He also remarked that Sudan fully deserved their win as they fought with grit.

“The Sudanese players were hungrier than us. We will learn from the mistakes we did today and we’ll do well against South Africa and São Tomé and qualify,” he said.

The defeat has now blown wide open qualifying Group C, with only a better goal difference separating Ghana and South Africa who are both on nine points.

Sudan meanwhile, have six points.

Coach Akonnor and his men have to wait for their next win to book their qualification to the continental showpiece in January 2022.

The Stars have a trip to South Africa and Sao Tome at home on March 22 and 30, 2021 respectively to complete their qualification campaign.