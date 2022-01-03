A 42-year-old fetish priest and his messenger are currently in the grips of the Akuse police for allegedly stealing tilapia at Kpong in the Eastern region.

Natervie and his accomplice, Francis Wormewu, popularly known as Taller, 47, were caught by Dr Jerryson Gidisu, owner of the farm, on Monday at about 10:30 pm.

Confirming the story, Inspector Ayitey with the Akuse Police Command said the two are assisting them in the investigation.

He said though the suspects have denied the allegations, the Police will proceed with prosecution.

“As it stands now, they are claiming ownership of the net, the bucket and other exhibits that were found at the pond, but they are denying knowledge of how the net was laid,” he explained.