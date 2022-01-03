Ablakwa, Omane Boamah commiserate with Elvis Kwashie's family, sign book of condolence

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, have commiserated with the family of the late General Manager of Joy Brand, Elvis Kwashie.

They eulogised their deceased friend and signed the book of condolence at the residence on Sunday, January 2.

Elvis Kwashie passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Tuesday night, December 28, after a short illness.

Tributes by many people both in Ghana and abroad have since been pouring in commiserating with the family and eulogising the late media practitioner.

“Elvis was a professional extraordinaire who carried out his craft with admirable excellence. He was noble, sincere, candid and nationalistic in all his engagements.”

Former Communications Minister, Dr Omane Boamah signing book of condolence for Elvis Kwashie

“Spending some two hours with the family yesterday, we offered our sympathies and assured that their son, husband and father won the respect of many in his lifetime; as a result, they can count on the support, prayers and solidarity of all of us,” Mr Ablakwa said in a Twitter post.

The North Tongu MP noted that the memories of Mr Kwashie would continue to live on, following his remarkable impact in the Ghanaian media fraternity, describing him as a highly refined gentleman.

“When I twice visited him in hospital, I did not imagine that those were going to be my last memories of this highly refined gentleman.”

“Deepest condolences to the Multimedia Group, the Ghanaian media fraternity and the Pentecost church where members testify of Mr. Kwashie’s exceptional dedication to the faith,” he added.

On his part, Dr Omane Boamah eulogised the late General Manager as “a quintessential gentleman who represented the very essence of humanity.”

“My deepest condolences to Cynthia, their kids, his extended family, Kwesi Twum and the entire Multimedia Group. Rest in perfect peace bro,” he said.

The Multimedia Group Limited has opened a book of condolence for the late General Manager of Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie.

Sympathisers and loved ones can pass by Joy FM to sign the book.