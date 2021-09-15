The Obuasi Police have arrested a 21-year-old fetish priest for exhuming human parts at a cemetery at Anyinam in the Ashanti Region.

The Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Nyaba, confirmed the arrest in an interview with Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo.

According to him, the suspect was arrested by the AngloGold patrol team that was on duty around the scene.

He explained they spotted the suspect, identified as Eric Addai aka Nana Osei Bonsu in the company of another young man digging for the human parts at the cemetery.

Chief Supt Nyaba said the accomplice took to his heels upon sighting the police but luck eluded Mr Addai, leading to his arrest.

The Commander noted several human parts were found in his possession and he is being processed for court.

Some residents, who spoke to Adom News, expressed shock over the conduct of the suspects and wondered what they were going to do with the bones.