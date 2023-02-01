A fetish priest, Kofi Anokye, 30, is currently in the grips of the Assin South Police in connection with the missing Okada rider, Emmanuel Kwaku Amoah aka Vision.

The suspect, according to information gathered by Adom News, was arrested and handed over to the police by Emmanuel’s family members and some residents of Assin OtabilKrom at Assin South.

This was after they uncovered a buried carcass in their backyard and a motorcycle which belonged to the missing Okada rider with the suspect.

The suspect claimed the buried carcass is that of a goat which he used for rituals but during the police investigation, other burnt human-like parts were found.

Samples of the carcass have been taken by the police and subsequently sent to Accra for forensic investigation.

Emmanuel, 16, recently completed Junior High School (JHS) and engaged in the Okada riding business while waiting for his results.

The victim got missing on Monday 23rd January 2023, after he received a call to pick up a pillion rider from one of the villages but has since not returned.