A number of Okada Riders at Assin Manso in the Assin South District of the Central Region have staged a wild protest demanding the whereabouts of their colleague.

Emmanuel Kwaku Amoah, 16, locally known as Vision, recently completed Junior High School (JHS) and engaged in the Okada riding business while waiting for his results.

The victim got missing on Monday 23rd January 2023, after he received a call to pick up a pillion rider from one of the villages but has since not returned.

His mysterious disappearance has sparked protests among the okada riders in the area in the quest to know where and what exactly has happened to their colleague.

The Chairman of the Okada Riders Union, Alex Gbli, said although this is the first time a motorbike rider has disappeared in such circumstance, they are gripped with fear and panic as they don’t know who will be the next target.

Meanwhile, other members of the protestors clad in red headbands, and armbands chanted war songs to register their displeasure.

According to them, as a result of the incident, they have reduced their working hours which is affecting their livelihoods.

However, the angry okada riders and some of the relatives of the missing boy besieged Assin Anyinabrim Police Station to demand the release of a suspect who has coincidentally been arrested.

According to agitators, “the suspect, whose name has only been given as Kofi was arrested for allegedly murdering a yet-to-be-identified person.

“We believe he knows the whereabouts of our brother and colleague because the missing boy’s motorcycle was found on his veranda with the number plates and other parts of the motor removed.

“It is a clear indication that he is aware of the boy’s whereabouts which is why we are demanding his release,” they angrily said.

The family of the victim is also demanding the whereabouts of the victim from the police.

They are, however, urging the police to do a massive investigation into the matter.

Assin South District Police Command, however, calmed the protestors down and assured them of their commitment to investigate the matter thoroughly to ensure the boy is found whether dead or alive.

Chiefs and Elders at Assin Manso have since started searching for the victim.