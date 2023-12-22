Some Ghanaian artisans have expressed concerns about a noticeable dip in patronage during this Christmas season, marking a departure from the vibrancy of previous years.

This issue came to light during an interaction with some beauticians and fashion designers in Accra with JoyNews.

Despite their dedication to their craft, these professionals said this year has not been as prosperous for them as they had hoped.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Adobea Asare, one artisan said, “It’s not like before; people are coming, but it’s not as we expected. I can see that there is no money in the system that is why people are not coming.”

Another person also stated, “Customers are not patronizing my products as before. Formerly, by this time, people used to come, so I’m hoping that in the coming days, they will be coming so that we get more money.”

“This is the worst so far because in past years, around this time, I used to get so many customers as everybody is trying to look good for Christmas. It’s been days now, and I’ve had only three customers today, and Christmas is approaching really fast, so as for patronage, it hasn’t been good,’ added another artisan.

