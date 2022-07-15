A young lady, Ibikunle Opeyemi, has told the police in Ogun State that she kidnapped one pastor Mapai Samuel of ZOE family international church to teach him a lesson for cheating her in a business deal.



The suspect was arrested alongside one of her accomplices, Kadiri Jamiu, on Thursday morning, July 14, in Abeokuta area of the state.



The command’s spokesperson, in a statement, said the duo, with two others at large, kidnapped the pastor around 8:00 pm on Wednesday while he was preaching in his church.



“On interrogation, the woman amongst them claimed to have been in business relationship with the pastor, and that the Pastor cheated her in the course of the business which made her to contact the three men to kidnap the Pastor in order to teach him a lesson.”



A distress call received by policemen at Aregbe divisional headquarters revealed that two men who dressed in military camouflage accompanied by a woman invaded the church while the pastor was preaching at about 8:00pm, and forcefully dragged him out of the Church and took him away to unknown destination.



Not quite long after taking the pastor away, the invaders called to demand for certain amount of money as ransom.



Upon investigation it was discovered that the suspects were in hiding.

Police officers stormed the hideout where the pastor was rescued and two of the suspects were arrested, while the two men in military camouflage escaped.