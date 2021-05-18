The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against viral reports of ongoing recruitment.

The outfit says it has not put out any advertisement neither has it appointed any agency to do so on its behalf.

A statement, signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Delese Darko, noted the outfit announces its vacancies on its official website and the national dallies.

It added applications for employment are addressed to the FDA and no other agency and therefore urged the public not to be lured into making any payment for job offers.

Meanwhile, it has warned persons who engage in fraudulent activities do so at their own risk, adding that all concerns must be directed to the outfit.

