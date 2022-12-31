FDA cautions public against consumption of dead whale at Tema

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the consumption of fishes that are washed on shore.

This, according to the Authority, is because such products may be harmful since the cause of death is unknown.

Alerting the public of a whale that has been washed ashore in Tema, the FDA said arrangements have been made to prevent people from getting access to the carcass.

According to a press statement sighted by JoyNews, the Authority added that it was also disposing the dead whale off safely.

Again, the Authority urged the “public to contact the FDA or any of the Food Safety Emergency Response partners i.e., Fisheries and Aquaculture, Local Government and Rural Development, National Security, Customs Division, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD), Veterinary Services Department, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Health Services (GHS) if one comes across such an incident.”