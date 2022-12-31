Many Ghanaian entertainment personalities passed away in the year leaving their fans heartbroken.

Prominent among the many Ghanaian stars who passed away within the year were Psalm Adjeteyfio, A.B. Crentsil, and Baba Spirit.

In this article, we bring you a list of all the famous entertainment personalities who said goodbye to the world.

1. Actress Marleen Mensah (Lois of Things We Do For Love)

Things We Do For Love actress Marleen Hutchful Mensah, known as Lois in the series passed away in January.

It is not known which exact date she died but news of her passing hit social media on January 21 and she was buried a week later with his colleagues in the series in attendance.

2. Dr Cann of Happy FM

Former Happy FM presenter Francis Ebo Cann, popularly known as Dr Cann, passed away on March 25, after a short illness.

He was buried in a solemn ceremony on June 12.

Happy FM’s Dr Cann (right) passed away in March Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

3. Highlife singer Nana Nsiah Piesie

Highlife singer Nana Nsiah Piesie died under tragic circumstances on April 5.

He was involved in a motor accident at Pokuase while returning to Accra after a trip and succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. The ‘Police Abaa’ hitmaker was 57 years old.

4. Actor Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT of Taxi Driver fame)

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT for his role in the hit Taxi Driver TV series, died on April 8.

The 68-year-old passed away from heart failure complications.

5. Kumawood actor Osei Tutu

Kumawood actor and friend to Ras Nene, Osei Tutu, was reported dead on May 17, after a short illness. The bulky-eyed actor was 51 years old at the time of his passing.

6. Kumawood actor Patrick Safo

Kumawood actor Patrick Safo passed away after reportedly getting drowned in a swimming pool. His death was reported to have occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

7. Ice Kenkey (Key Soap Concert Party comedian)

Veteran Ghanaian comic actor Ice Kenkey of Key Soap Concert Party fame died on June 9.

The actor, known in private life as Kwaku Dankwah, was the contemporary of comedians like Nkomode and Bishop Bob Okala.

Comedian Ice Kenkey died in June 2022 Photo source: @thepressradio

8. Highlife veteran A.B. Crentsil

Legendary Highlife singer Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, simply known as A.B. Crentsil, kicked the bucket on July 13.

The 79-year-old was laid to rest on November 5.

9. Actor Prince Yawson (Waakye of Obra fame)

Actor Prince Yawson, known in showbiz as Waakye of Akan Drama ‘Obra’ fame, died on August 1, after suffering a mild stroke. The actor who had also been ordained as a pastor was 65 years old.

10. Baba Spirit (Actor and media personality)

Comic actor and media personality Baba Spirit, known in private life as Francis Yaw Ofori, was reported dead on Thursday, September 8, after a protracted illness. Baba Spirit’s death coincided with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch.

11. Ekow Blankson (Actor and media manager)

Actor, director and media managing director Ekow Blankson was reported dead on October 3. The Borga and Rhapsody of Love actor died after being rushed to the hospital following a sudden illness.