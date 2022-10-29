The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the general public against the use of a weight loss regime known as Ascot Diet.

In a statement, FDA explained Ascot Diet involves the use of injections, appetite suppressants and a meal plan for weight loss.

Produced by the Ascot Diet Clinic, the Authority warned it has not registered the product.

“its use could cause severe allergic reactions like itching, hives, shortness of breath, wheezing, swelling of the tongue, throat or mouth, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhoea, dizziness, or faintness due to the sudden boost in minerals and nutrients,” FDA warned.

The public have therefore been advised to desist from patronising medicinal products that are not registered by the Authority since their safety, quality and efficacy cannot be guaranteed.

ALSO READ:

FDA warns public against two contaminated sausage brands

FDA seizes, destroys substandard medicines worth ₵10 million

“Importers of such weight loss products are to note that Sections 99 and 118 of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 prohibit the importation and sale of unregistered products. Offenders would therefore be severely sanctioned when found,” the statement noted.

The outfit has also encouraged the public to cooperate with them and report the presence of any unregistered regulated products.