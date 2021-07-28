The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved two more Covid-19 vaccines for importation, distribution, and use in Ghana.

The two vaccines are Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer-BioNTech (Cominaty).

This adds up to the already approved Sputnik V, Covishiled TM, Covid-19 Vaccine Jassen, which brings the total number to five.

This was in a statement released by the FDA dated July 28, 2021.

“The FDA continues to use the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) pathway which is the accepted procedure for all national regulatory authorities globally, in order to ensure timely access to quality and safe medical products including vaccines during this pandemic,” the statement read.

The authority further assured the safety of the vaccine, adding it has been subjected to rigorous safety parameters, hence the public is to receive these vaccines without any reservations.

Read the statement below: