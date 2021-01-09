A farmer, believed to be in his 40s, has been arrested by the Dunkwa Divisional Police Command for allegedly murdering his seven months old son.

The suspect, known as John, allegedly killed and buried his son at ‘The Gambia’, a suburb of Dunkwa Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The suspect, after allegedly beheading his son, was also accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend, Hamdiya, after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

Suleman Mumuni, Assemblyman for the area, in an interview disclosed that recently, the suspect pulled a gun on his girlfriend and threatened to kill her after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

According to the Assemblyman, the suspect is an alleged weed smoker who’s fond of threatening his girlfriend.

The Police have commenced investigations into the incidents and have indicated they’ll soon put the suspect before court.