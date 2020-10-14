Popular talk show host, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has lighted social media with a new video.

The video has captured Delay flaunting her huge backside which has sent fans going ‘crazy’ as they marvel at her rarely exposed shape.

The popular TV show host stepped out in style, rocking a fitting white jumpsuit which gave fans a clear view.

She was spotted with rapper Okyeame Kwame, who the former walked to his car amid chats.

Posting the vide, she captioned “@okyeamekwame Is the only person who can get me laughing like a hyena 🙈🙈🙈🤣😆🤣😆.”

Her post has attracted mixed reactions with many expressing shock at her ‘unseen’ huge backside coupled with compliments.

Watch the video below: