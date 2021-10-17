There was drama in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Friday as a Nigeria batch A referee identified as Haruna was beaten to coma by some irate fans.



The incident happened at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium in the final match of the maiden Kogi State FA chairman cup between Kogi United Feeders and Kabawa United.

Trouble started when some irate fans of Kabawa United pounced on the referee accusing him of bad officiating.



Kogi United Feeders were leading their opponent 2:0 in the first 25 minutes of the first half all thanks to a costly mistake from the goalkeeper of Kabawa United.

The visitors could not match the strength of Kogi United Feeders as it was extended to 3:0.

Not satisfied with the latest result of the match in the 40th minutes, the fans angrily stormed the field to chase the referee and other officiating team members.



Despite the presence of fully armed police officers, men of the vigilante, and other sister security agencies, they could not stop the fans from perpetuating the grievous act.

Other officials escaped the mob attack, but the referee could not as he was beaten to coma before he was rushed to the hospital in Lokoja, where he’s recuperating.