Tamale superstar, Fancy Gadam, is recounting his blessings as he gets an addition in the form of his second child.

The 33-year-old musician has welcomed a son with his fiancée, who he said he is deeply grateful for.

In an outdooring ceremony held at Gurugu in the Northern Region, Fancy identified his son as Kassim Mujahid Bello.

Kassim is his second child, after bearing his first, Umar Sulemana in 2018.

After initially going silent on claims he had welcomed a first child, Fancy publicly shared photos of his now three-year-old son to confirm the reports.

In this instance, he took to his official Facebook page to spread the word that he is a father again.

He wrote, “Bless us richly with health, happiness and laughter. I am deeply grateful for this child and for all that this child represents in my life. My experience of life and my contribution to the world is changed forever and I am grateful. Thank you God Welcome New King Kassim.”